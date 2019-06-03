Anita Dongre hosts trunk show in London

Designer Anita Dongre showcased her latest bridal wear collection ‘A Summer Reverie’ at a pop-up shopping event in London. The pop-up show was held in collaboration with the multi-brand bridal boutique Aashni + Co on Ledbury Road. The two-day pop-up featured the brand’s line of wedding couture that gave the UK shoppers a chance to prepare for their nuptials ahead of the English wedding season.

Along with the bridal collection, Dongre also launched two other collections this season: Summer Bageecha and A Summer Escape. Where Summer Bageecha features garden-inspired opulent traditional wear, A Summer Escape features floaty fusion wear with floral prints and feminine dresses. The brand recently launched a sustainable collection curated and handspun in Northeast India. The collection uses Assamese Eri silk and is designed to support local artisans. Through working with local artisans, Dongre is continuing her commitment to sustainable fashion which she recently spoke on at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit in Denmark.