Anita Dongre teams up with Lenzing, uses Ecovero fiber for collections

Designer Anita Dongre’s brand Global Desi and And are using Lenzing Ecovero, an environment-friendly viscose fiber brand from Lenzing. The collaboration offers a special collection by the brands made with sustainable fiber. This partnership marks a key milestone in the sustainability journey of Lenzing Ecovero as the eco-viscose fiber forays into one of India’s leading fashion houses. The partnership will allow Lenzing to reach out to a wider audience in India and reinforce the importance of adopting sustainable choices. Anita Dongre strives at being sustainable and making firm efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.

Ecovero fibers are made from wood, a natural and renewable raw material. The wood comes from sustainable forestry plantations. Lenzing’s wood sourcing policy ensures that the most sustainable wood sources are used for viscose production. A special manufacturing system enables Lenzing to identify Ecovero fibers in the final product, long after the textile processing and conversion steps. Thus retailers and brands are fully assured that they are indeed incorporating the eco-friendly viscose, and not a generic market viscose.

Environmental awareness among consumers has been growing steadily over the last decade, more recently in the fashion and textile industry.