Ann Demeulemeester announces first pre-collection with Stefano Gallici

The presentation of Belgian fashion house Ann Demeulemeester's SS25 pre-collection, led by its newest creative director Stefano Gallici, is set to take place from 21 May to 24 May in Paris, in the showroom at 4 Rue de Saintonge.

Ann Demeulemeester has seen success since Gallici's appointment as creative director. "Gallici's distinct artistic vision has propelled the brand to new heights, a strong resonance with the public and a rise in sales to new levels through key distribution channels," the press release said.

Under his creative leadership came, among other things, a "strategic expansion of the product range". One example is the Wardrobe Collection, a selection of everyday clothing designed with a nod to the brand's runway aesthetic, which accounted for a 20 percent increase in sales during the AW24 campaign, the company reported.

Following the positive sales results of Gallici's second runway collection, which grew by 44 percent compared to the previous season, Ann Demeulemeester noted that the brand is embarking on a new chapter "full of limitless possibilities and continued growth", starting with the first pre-collection for SS25 in Paris.

Gallici started as creative director at Ann Demeulemeester in June 2023 and made his debut during Paris Fashion Week SS24. His first collection honoured the dark vibe Ann Demeulemeester is known for, adding two new colours, namely cobalt blue and khaki green.