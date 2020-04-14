Anne Barge launches virtual bridal appointments

Anne Barge Bridal is introducing virtual bridal appointments in response to the Covid-19 outbreak after the crisis meant its exclusive bridal appointment “experience” became obsolete due to lockdown measures.

The initiative will allow brides to see the Anne Barge Bridal collections and ask any questions they have to the atelier’s experienced team, as well as offer the bridal brand a way to “stay connected” with its brides during a time when many of the world aren’t able to leave their homes.

In a statement, Anne Barge Bridal explained that the virtual appointment is not about making a sale, but rather to "establish a relationship with the customer”, as the brand prides themselves on providing a “personalised experience”.

Brides are asked to create a wish list of all the gowns they are interested in, before emailing the atelier stylist, who will schedule the virtual appointment via Facetime or Zoom.

During the virtual appointment the Anne Barge Bridal stylist will discuss not only the brides desired wedding look, going through each dress on their wish list based on fit, shape and fabric, but also explain possible customisation options and special sizing, as well as find out about every detail of the brides wedding, from the venue and time of year to the general aesthetic to ensure they can showcase the very best style of wedding dress.

The bride can then narrow down their wedding gown choices, with the bridal brand able to send fabric swatches for up to three gowns directly to their home, as they believe that this will help brides visualise the gowns by actually seeing fabrics and colours.

The final step will be to set up an appointment to try on the selected gowns once the atelier has reopened.

“We have made it our number one goal at Anne Barge to continue to provide our brides with a personalised experience to make their wedding dreams into a beautiful reality, even during these unprecedented times,” explained the brand. “We know how devastating this time can be for brides around the world but remember, your love never dies. You will still have your dream wedding and we want to help you feel supported throughout the entire process!”

Image: courtesy of Anne Barge Bridal - by Seiji Fujimori