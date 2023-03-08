Anne Isabella, one of the semi-finalists for the LVMH Prize 2023

Anne Isabella was one of the 22 semi-finalists who presented their collections and creative universe to the 85 experts responsible for choosing the eight finalists for the LVMH 2023 Prize on March 2 and March 3, 2023, during Paris Fashion Week. The presentation was accompanied by a digital showroom, which is open to the public from March 1 to 5. The public gets one joint vote.

2,400 candidates (a record number of entries) applied for the tenth edition of the LVMH prize. The prize was created to acknowledge young fashion designers from all over the world. In the semi-finals, 22 candidates remain, including the Anne Isabella brand. It was founded in 2020 by Anne Rasmussen, a designer of French-Danish origin, based in Berlin. A graduate of fashion school Central Saint Martins in London, the designer gained industry experience with some of her heroes: Jil Sander, Kenzo and Courrèges. She launched her eponymous brand to create clothing, footwear and accessories in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

Anne Isabella used a scanner to create the prints in her collection. The collection moves out of the 2D realm of print and into a third dimension. Notable techniques include pleated pieces that form a multi-dimensional stripe, as well as exaggerated topstitching on soft, thick wool and denim.

The winner of the LVMH Young Fashion Designer Award receives a grant of 300,000 euros and a year of bespoke mentoring from a dedicated LVMH team. The Karl Lagerfeld Prize rewards one young designer with 150,000 euros and also includes a year of mentoring. Finally, the Prize recognizes three young fashion school graduates by offering them and their school a 10,000 euro scholarship. The winning graduates will spend a year in the design studio of one of the group's fashion houses.

The other competitors for the LVMH Prize 2023 are Aaron Esh from the UK, Bettter by Julie Pelipas from Ukraine, Bloke by Faith Oluwajimi from Nigeria, Burc Akyol from France, Charlie Constantinou from the UK, Diotima by Rachel Scott from Jamaica, Joao Maraschin (Brazil, the first semi-finalist from the country), Johanna Parv from Estonia, Juntae Kim from South Korea, Karu Research from India, Kusikohc from South Korea, louis shengtao chen from China, Luar from the US, Magliano from Italy), Marrknull from China, Namesake from Taiwan, Paolina Russo from Canada/France, Quira from Italy, Setchu from Japan, Stinarand from Sweden, and Wataru Tominaga from Japan.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR and has been edited and translated from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.