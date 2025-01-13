Anthropologie launches new resortwear label

Anthropologie Group, part of the URBN portfolio, has announced the launch of a new resortwear brand, aimed at offering vacation-ready styles all year round.

The new brand is called Celandine, named after the bright yellow flower, which is opened by warmth, and features a curated selection of vacation essentials from dresses and coordinated sets to swimwear, cover-ups, accessories, skincare and beauty.

The label will be designed in-house and exclusive to Anthropologie and will showcase playful colours and prints, novelty textures, breathable gauze and linen fabrications that offer a range of sensibilities from preppy to sensual to “reflect the spirit of adventure and relaxation”.

Holly Thrasher, chief merchandising officer of Anthropologie women's and weddings, said in a statement: "We've seen tremendous success in our vacation and resort wear categories, particularly in swim, which has shown double-digit growth year over year.

"With travel on the rise, our customers are looking for pieces that help them look and feel great, no matter where they go. Celandine fills this gap, providing a curated collection that brings both every day and getaway moments to life."

The launch comes as Anthropologie reports that vacation-related queries have steadily increased throughout the year resulting in a +97 percent growth year-over-year. In addition, customer searches for resort-related items inclusive of "swim", "resort", and "beach" grew by +29 percent, which it states highlights a growing demand for accessible vacation wear.

A resort look from Celandine Credits: Anthropologie

Richa Srivastava, chief creative director of design at Anthropologie, added: "Celandine reflects a deep understanding of our customer's needs. The label was designed with travel in mind as we know they are craving a curated collection that spans the entire vacation experience—from beach days to evening getaways—and Celandine delivers that in one place. Featuring vibrant prints and textures in customer favourites, it's the perfect addition to our offering."

To celebrate the debut of Celandine, Anthropologie will roll out a multi-faceted marketing campaign designed to drive awareness and engagement, including a pop-up at Faena Bazaar in Miami Beach running until late February, and a partnership with United Airlines, including an in-flight video content showcasing the new collection, airport activations and an email campaign targeting frequent flyers.

Celandine will also be partnering with Aubi & Ramsa ice cream to launch a limited-edition flavour, which will be exclusive during the Faena pop-up and in all Aubi & Ramsa shops. The 21+ ice cream flavour was created to evoke the indulgence and excitement of a tropical escape.

The resortwear label will be available both online and in 120 Anthropologie stores across the US.