Anthropologie partners with Pinterest on shoppable Holiday Showhouse

American fashion and lifestyle retailer Anthropologie has teamed up with social media platform Pinterest on a fully shoppable Holiday Showhouse in Brooklyn Heights, New York City, featuring seasonal furniture and decor from Anthropologie and Terrain.

The Holiday Showhouse is open until October 15, and customers can make appointments to view the immersive one-of-a-kind inspirational space designed and styled by creative director and interior designer Glen Proebstel inspired by Pinterest holiday trends.

The concept home is fully shoppable throughout with unique Pinterest QR codes outfitted in every room linked to shoppable boards on Anthropologie's Pinterest profile. In addition to shoppable boards, Pinterest creators, including Brigette Romanek, Benjamin Reynaert, Mallory Fletchall, and Whitney Leigh Morris, will bring these trends to life through social content utilising the product featured in the showhouse.

All products featured in the concept will be available for purchase on the personalised Anthropologie x Pinterest Showhouse landing page. Elizabeth Preis, global chief marketing officer at Anthropologie Group, said in a statement: "At Anthropologie, we are driven by creativity, curiosity, and community, and more importantly, inspiring those values in our customers.

"The holiday season is when the true magic of our brand comes to life, and this year, for the first time, we wanted to create an immersive out-of-store experience for our AnthroLiving customers to come in, explore, and get inspired. Pinterest was the perfect partner for us to bring this activation to life and through their trend analytics, and creator partnerships, we look forward to reaching a new, eager, and excited audience."

Sara Pollack, global head of consumer marketing at Pinterest, added: "At Pinterest, our mission is to give people the inspiration to create a life they love, and our partnership with Anthropologie on the Holiday Showhouse is a great example of bringing that inspiration offline.

"Because people come to Pinterest to plan, we can identify trends early on, and we're already seeing searches for holiday themes such as, 'vintage Christmas decor Ideas' and 'winter bedroom aesthetic' trending high on the platform. By teaming up with Anthropologie, we're giving people more ideas on how to shop these trends and bring them to life for the holiday season."