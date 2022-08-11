Anthropologie unveils collaboration with Alice Temperley

British fashion designer Alice Temperley is launching a womenswear and homeware collaboration with Anthropologie for autumn/winter 2022.

The Temperley London x Anthropologie ‘A Life in Print’ collection launches on September 11 and draws on Temperley’s timeless and eclectic style, utilising her archives to revive and rework some of her most well-known designs.

Womenswear includes floating romantic dresses with feminine detailing, seasonless coat shapes and delicate nightwear, cut from the softest cotton, georgette, and satin, in vibrant hues of purple, pink, green and blue, with hints of vintage-inspired florals, feathers, and leopard print.

The collection also features a selection of accessories, including oversized quilted washing and travel bags, tote bags, a hat, and trainers, as well as a homeware offering with a velvet quilt, lampshades, and cushions.

Image: Temperley London x Anthropologie

Commenting on the collaboration, Alice Temperley said in a statement: “Teaming up with Anthropologie for this collection has been a great experience and surprisingly nostalgic. I took Anthropologie on a journey into my print archives, and we curated a collection together using iconic, hand-painted prints from the last two decades.

“Each print tells a story from various chapters of my life - whether inspired by my travels, a quirky theme from a previous collection or a vintage dress I discovered whilst trawling the market on Portobello.”

Matt Hilgeman, managing director at Anthropologie International, added: “Alice Temperley is celebrated for creativity and craftsmanship, a philosophy that resonates with Anthropologie’s own ethos. Her creative use of colour and pattern along with her unique approach to design is a natural fit for Anthropologie. We are excited to welcome Alice to the Anthro family.”

The collection consists of 38 pieces, ranging from an eye mask at 25 pounds to a velvet quilt at 248 pounds.