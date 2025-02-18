Antler expands into travel apparel

British heritage travel brand Antler has unveiled a new ‘Essentials’ collection offering a new range of accessories and apparel, a new category for the luggage brand.

The ‘Essentials’ collection has been designed to be lightweight and adaptable to make travel seamless and stress-free, following “huge consumer demand,” explains Antler in a statement.

At the heart of the collection is the brand’s debut unisex apparel, including hoodies, sweatshirts, a T-shirt, and a cap, described as “the ultimate travel uniform” to make travel more comfortable.

Antler ‘Essentials’ Collection campaign Credits: Antler

The key piece from the limited-edition apparel is the branded oversized 100 percent organic cotton hoodie has been designed with a loose, unrestricted fit. The hoodie, available in cream, mint green, and black, features a chest zipped pocket to keep valuables secured like a passport and money and two hand pockets.

Alongside the apparel is a capsule accessories collection made from fully recycled ripstop fabric, including a tote bag, wash bag, cross-body bag, and packing pouches. Designed as a seamless system, they pack neatly inside one another to keep travellers organised on the go. The tote can also serve as an under-seat bag on major airlines.

Prices for the accessories range from 25 to 65 pounds, and for the apparel, 30 to 95 pounds. Sizes range from S to XL.

Antler ‘Essentials’ Collection campaign Credits: Antler

Antler ‘Essentials’ Collection campaign Credits: Antler