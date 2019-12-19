Anushree Reddy’s new wedding collection is full of floral themes

Designer Anushree Reddy’s latest wedding themed collection features an array of colors with yellow lehengas adorned with floral embroidery and pastel florals for both men and women. Champagne and white lehengas, saris, and sherwanis provide subtle options and magenta and red pieces add a splash of drama into the collection. Known for her use of Hyderabadi zardozi embroidery and opulent traditional wear creations, Reddy specialises in both men’s and women’s occasion wear.

Reddy, based in Hyderabad, is a traditional and fusion wear designer. She launched her eponymous label in 2010 which specializes in ethnic wear such as saris and bridal lehengas that represent elegance and drama. Her collection is a mix of old world charm and contemporary elements that exude a pleasing color palette, beautiful floral patterns and intricate zardozi embroidery. She creates sumptuous festive pieces. She draws inspiration from vintage styles, floral patterns and combines them with zardozi embroidery. Her collections are a dainty world of lace, tulle and gossamer fabrics glorified with careful detailing of embellishments. Her silhouettes are elaborate and feature prints that are subtle. The resulting collections are full of glamour and drama. She opened her first ever shop-in-shop inside multi-brand retailer Ogaan’s boutique in New Delhi.