Aperol launches tennis capsule collection

Aperol, the iconic aperitif known for its bright orange hue, has unveiled a tennis capsule collection to celebrate its return as an official partner of the US Open tennis championship in New York City for a second year.

As well as having a branded indoor-outdoor patio space, located off the grounds' primary esplanade, just east of the main entrance to Arthur Ashe Stadium, Aperol is bringing ‘The Aperol Merch Shop' to the US for the first time, including the initial drop of its exclusive tennis apparel collection.

Ashley Park for Aperol Credits: Ashley Randall for Aperol

The new capsule collection is inspired by Aperol's signature orange hue and leans into popular tenniscore and racquet sports aesthetics, featuring graphic tennis T-shirts, polo shirts, tennis skirts, branded sweatshirts and caps, as well as a knitted orange vest. Prices range from 25 to 70 US dollars.

Andrea Sengara, vice president of marketing at Campari America, which owns Aperol, said in a statement: “We’re excited to have tennis lovers join the joy with Aperol again for our second year as an official partner of the US Open.

“Aperol and the US Open share deep-rooted traditions and values cantered around uniting people, making the brand a perfect match for this iconic daytime social event.”

Aperol tennis capsule collection Credits: Aperol

To launch the tennis-inspired line, Aperol has teamed up with American actress and musician Ashley Park, known for her role in the Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris,’ to be the face of the collection.

Aperol is the latest US Open sponsor that has launched a capsule collection, Evian, the water sponsor at the tennis tournament for more than three decades, has teamed up with Pharrell Williams and his fashion and lifestyle brand Humanrace on an all-gender tennis-inspired line.

Ashley Park for Aperol Credits: Ashley Randall for Aperol