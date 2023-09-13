Apple to stop using leather for its accessories

Apple’s annual event, which took place on the penultimate day of New York Fashion Week, had a surprise announcement. The tech giant said it would ban the use of leather for all its accessories, including watch straps and mobile phone cases.

In an effort to meet its net zero emissions goal by 2030, Apple unveiled a new textile called FineWoven, a non-animal fiber which will replace all its leather.

In a statement Apple said: “To further reduce impact on the planet, Apple is ending the use of leather across all of its product lines, including iPhone accessories and Apple Watch bands. The company will replace leather with a new textile called FineWoven, an elegant and durable twill made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled content.”

The company did not comment on its Apple Watch partnership with luxury house Hermès, which makes a selection of exclusive straps, including leather. Apple vice president for environment Lisa Jackson said: “Leather is a popular material for accessories, but it has a significant carbon footprint, especially at Apple’s scale. “To reduce our impact, we will no longer use leather in any new Apple product, including watchbands.”