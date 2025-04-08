Aquazzura opens its first bar in Rome

Italian luxury fashion brand Aquazzura has ventured into hospitality with its first-ever bar in partnership with the Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Rome, Italy.

The Aquazzura Bar is an exclusive collaboration nestled within a secret garden in the historic Hotel de Russie’s hidden courtyard and brings together the Italian brand’s distinctive aesthetics with the timeless elegance of the hotel that this year celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The bar concept is inspired by the Aquazzura Casa Secret Garden tableware collection to complement the hidden, magical Valadier Garden with its botanical-inspired design reminiscent of 18th-century illustrations, enriched with birds and butterflies in lush, verdant tones.

Aquazzura Bar at Hotel de Russie in Rome, Italy Credits: Aquazzura

The space is elegantly framed by dual-patterned custom awnings that juxtapose the distinct signature Aquazzura motifs with its iconic black and white stripes with the Secret Garden pattern of the interior and the elegant metal outdoor furniture with tufted chairs and comfortable sofas.

Conceived by design studio Casa do Passadiço, the bar is adorned with bespoke Portuguese tiles, hand-painted with delicate lemon motifs, which pay homage to Italy’s colourful citrus groves, while green trelliswork and lemon trees in striped planters frame the area, creating an enchanting garden atmosphere.

Aquazzura Bar at Hotel de Russie in Rome, Italy Credits: Aquazzura

Edgardo Osorio, founder and creative director of Aquazzura, said in a statement: “I have always been passionate about interiors and hosting. To me, hosting is an act of love - you create an experience for your guests, from the music to the food, to how the table is set. It has always been a dream of mine to translate the world of Aquazzura into a hospitality space.”

The Aquazzura Bar also features a bespoke cocktail menu created by Federico Pavan and executed by Matteo Capezzuoli to reflect Osorio's well-known passion for tequila. Cocktails include a monthly rotating frozen Margarita made with tequila, fresh lime, and seasonal fruits, alongside the Agave Nero - Osorio's tequila-based interpretation of an Espresso Martini.

Guests can also enjoy a selection of tapas created by Chef Fulvio Pierangelini, creative food director of Rocco Forte Hotels, served on the Aquazzura Casa porcelain collection.