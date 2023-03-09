Aquazzura targets luxury bag market with debut bag collection

Luxury Italian footwear brand Aquazzura showcased its debut collection of bags during Paris Fashion Week as it targets a slice of the luxury bag market, which according to Euromonitor International is expected to grow to 100 billion US dollars by 2027.

Aquazzura said in a statement that the category expansion was in-line with creative director Edgardo Osorio’s “far reaching vision,” to expand the lifestyle proposition of the international footwear house following the brand’s 10th anniversary in 2022.

The collection aims to translate the brand’s signature craftsmanship and stylistic codes into a high-end bag range that offers “a sense of modernity and timeless refinement,” explained the brand. The result is a line of logo-free day-to-night shapes, including clutches, tote bags, and a mini hobo bag.

Image: Aquazzura, by Stephane Feugere; Jacopo Raule

Osorio said: “After 10 years of creating shoes, it felt like the right time to branch out into handbags. I wanted the design of the bags to be recognisable and powerful enough that no logo is needed. The days bags are versatile and meant to be worn from day to night.”

The absence of an external logo “underpins the uniqueness of the designs,” adds Aquazzura, with the statement hardware becoming the distinguishing element. Aquazzura’s pineapple symbol and logo have only been applied as "a finishing touch" to the interiors.

Aquazzura launches first bag collection with a presentation during Paris Fashion Week

Image: Aquazzura, by Stephane Feugere; Jacopo Raule

The bags are crafted in workshops in Tuscany, Italy, in premium materials including buttery Nappa to raffia, as well as laminated leather, exotic croco prints and satin, in a colour palette filled with bright, glossy hues of green, blue, and yellow, alongside timeless black, camel, and white, as well as sunset shades and metallic sheens.

Highlights include the ‘Downtown 24/7’ shoulder bag, described by Osorio as the “perfect day-to-night bag,” made from embossed leather in bright hues and accented with a shimmering gold mesh triangle and leather tassel. This signature style is available in a chain envelope clutch.

Image: Aquazzura, by Stephane Feugere; Jacopo Raule

Other styles include the ‘Twist’ maxi clutch in soft Nappa, its sculptural metal clasp takes inspiration from the eponymous sandals with a shiny gold-finish twisted heel. While the contemporary ‘Soho’ chain pouch offers a hyper-feminine round shape designed with a rigid metallic frame, and the ‘Galactic Crystal’ mini tote is defined by its jewel handle.

There is also a playful lip motif ‘Kiss Me’ miniaudière studded with crystals and the box Tequila Clutch, the first bag ever created by Aquazzura is embellished with gems.

The collection is available on the brand’s website and boutiques and a small selection of retailers, including Net-a-Porter, Mytheresa, Browns and Level Shoes Dubai. Prices range between 855 and 2,145 pounds / 995 to 2,850 US dollars.

Image: Aquazzura, by Stephane Feugere; Jacopo Raule