Arab World Institute: call for applications for the 2026 Arab World Fashion Prize

Paris - The Arab World Institute (L’Institut du Monde Arabe) is launching the second edition of the Arab World Fashion Prize (Arab Fashion Award – AFA IMA). The call for applications is open until June 1, 2026.

The inaugural award ceremony took place in October 2025. It was attended by Jack Lang, who was president of the IMA at the time, and Pascal Morand, executive president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

The initiative aims to support designers from the Arab world and its diasporas, discover new talent and highlight the diversity of Arab creative expression.

The IMA states its ambition to become “the leading platform and preferred voice” for promoting young designers from the Arab world and its diasporas.

Applications must be submitted in three steps: downloading and signing the rules; sending the application file by email; and completing an online form.

An “Emerging Talent” category rewards a designer at the beginning of their career whose unique aesthetic demonstrates promising potential and a vision for the future of fashion.

Since February 2026, the Arab World Institute has been presided over by Anne-Claire Legendre, a French diplomat and former advisor to Emmanuel Macron on North Africa and the Middle East. She succeeded Jack Lang.