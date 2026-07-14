Arena renews USA Swimming partnership through 2028 Olympic cycle

Performance swimwear brand Arena has renewed its partnership with USA Swimming, extending the agreement through 2028 in a deal timed to the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The renewal sees Arena continue as an official partner of the national governing body, which counts 380,000 members across athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers, and is responsible for selecting and training the US teams for international competition, including the Olympics.

"Renewing our partnership with USA Swimming represents more than a sponsorship — it reflects our long-term commitment to the competitive swimming community," said Steve Ozmai, marketing director of Arena USA, in a statement. "From local swim clubs and age-group athletes to Olympic champions, we are proud to support the people and organizations that continue to grow and elevate our sport."

The agreement marks the return of a previous partnership between the two organizations and gives Arena a platform in the US market ahead of a home Olympic Games — a commercially significant window for swim brands, as the sport's visibility peaks on a four-year cycle.

Founded in 1973, Arena has built its business on competitive swimming, spanning racing suits, apparel, footwear and equipment. The Portland, Oregon-based US arm said the deal strengthens a portfolio that already includes partnerships with more than 15 national federations, among them Italy, Australia, Sweden, Hungary and the Netherlands.

Arena's athlete roster

The brand's athlete roster includes world-record holders and Olympic champions such as Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass, Summer McIntosh, Alex Walsh, Thomas Ceccon and Gregorio Paltrinieri. Arena pointed to recent world-record performances in its Powerskin Primo and Powerskin Veloce racing suits as evidence of its position in performance innovation.

Under the renewed agreement, the two organizations will collaborate on national events, digital and social media activations, athlete storytelling, grassroots programming and member-focused experiences aimed at engaging swimmers across age groups and ability levels.

"This partnership is about investing in the future of our sport," Ozmai added. "As we look toward Los Angeles 2028 and beyond, we're excited to work alongside USA Swimming to support the athletes chasing their dreams today while inspiring the next generation."