Ariana Grande among artists launching face masks

Bravado, Universal Music Group's merchandise and brand management company, has teamed up with artists including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and The Rolling Stones to launch washable, non-medical, cloth face masks.

The face masks cost 15 pounds / 15 US dollars and 100 percent of net proceeds will benefit the music community through various charity partners including MusiCares in the US and Help Musicians in the UK.

Ariana Grande’s face mask features a single tear drop on the black cloth design, while The Rolling Stones features their iconic tongue logo, and Justin Bieber’s simply features his name.

Mat Vlasic, chief executive of Bravado said in a statement: "I'm humbled and grateful to work with artists and partners who are passionate and driven to deliver a program that supports those that need it most during this unprecedented time.

"This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work from everyone here at Bravado and UMG along with our artists across the globe.”

Bravado’s ‘We’ve Got You Covered’ initiative is a global, three-part programme that supports Universal Music Group employees, the music community and key community service providers, as part of Universal Music Group's response to help support those affected by the pandemic and an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

As well as selling face masks, Bravado and Universal Music Group will be offering free face masks to all Universal Music Group employees, as well as donate 50,000 masks to those serving communities across the US including workers in food banks, school lunch programmes, homeless shelters and other community service providers.

