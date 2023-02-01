Ariana Grande’s beauty line to launch at Sephora

Singer Ariana Grande’s beauty line R.E.M. Beauty, which launched direct-to-consumer in autumn 2021, is launching into Sephora stores and online this February.

The high-performance, skincare-infused make-up brand will be available in 81 Sephora stores and 13 online sites, including across Europe.

Commenting on the launch, Grande said in a statement: “It’s incredibly special and meaningful to be finally launching the brand here in Europe, especially with Sephora, the world's most beloved destination for beauty. I’m beyond excited, honoured, and thankful.

“Now more than ever physical retail and having that touchpoint where people can see, feel, and test the products first hand is so important. I absolutely adore the Sephora self-service model, highlighting the best of beauty, while making it accessible to everyone. Come by and see the teams for the full R.E.M. Beauty experience.”

Sephora will stock R.E.M. Beauty’s vegan products including its award-winning lengthening mascara, lustrous liquid eyeshadow, cooling blurring undereye balm, the eclipse blush and lipstick stick, and Tik Tok favourite the essential drip lip oil.

Sylvie Moreau, president EME at Sephora, added: “Sephora is excited to offering in exclusivity the one and only brand founded by the icon Ariana Grande!

"At Sephora, we are delighted to enable our clients to be inspired and play with this new beauty imaginary where innovative formulas collide with a vintage yet always in the now aesthetic.”