Arizona Coyotes names Doni Nahmias as creative strategist

NHL team Arizona Coyotes has named menswear designer Doni Nahmias as its creative strategist for the 2023-24 season.

Nahmias, known for his signature premium menswear brand, which fuses skate, sports, surf, and hip-hop codes, is working with the ice hockey team on exclusive merchandise collections.

In a statement, the Arizona Coyotes said that Nahmias brings “a clean, modern style with refined and elevated pieces that fans can blend into any wardrobe” and that his collaborations will offer new options “that will appeal to the pro athletes, hockey fans and anyone interested in the newest styles”.

Doni Nahmias' collection for the Arizona Coyotes Credits: Arizona Coyotes

Alex Meruelo Jr., chief brand officer at the Arizona Coyotes, said: “Doni Nahmias is one of today’s top visionaries when it comes to cutting-edge designs. His styles align perfectly with many of our players who take pride in their fashion.

“We see a parallel in Doni as an emerging designer and the Coyotes as an ascending NHL team. We want to align the Coyotes organization with the best in class in everything we do, and we believe we have that level of partner in Doni.”

Doni Nahmias' collection for the Arizona Coyotes Credits: Arizona Coyotes

Doni Nahmias creates merchandise for NHL team Arizona Coyotes

The menswear designer is kicking off the appointment with a merchandise collection featuring jerseys, hoodies and accessories that blend Nahmias’ design codes with the team’s sports style. The collection launched this week to coincide with the Coyotes game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Commenting on his new role, Doni Nahmias, founder and creative director for Nahmias, added: “I’m excited by the endless potential this partnership has to pave a new landscape for Arizona Coyotes hockey in the fashion industry.

“Hockey now becomes a canvas for creative expression where I can use new perspectives to redefine the very essence of style and the sport.”

Doni Nahmias' collection for the Arizona Coyotes Credits: Arizona Coyotes

The debut Doni Nahmias x Arizona Coyotes collection will be available during Coyotes games at Mullett Arena and at select pop-up events, as well as online at Common Hype. The collaboration’s second collection will be available in late winter/early Spring 2024.

Doni Nahmias' collection for the Arizona Coyotes Credits: Arizona Coyotes

Doni Nahmias' collection for the Arizona Coyotes Credits: Arizona Coyotes