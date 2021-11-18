Arket collaborates with designer Pia Wallén

Arket has launched a capsule collection in collaboration with celebrated Swedish designer Pia Wallén.

‘The Shapes of Pia Wallén’ collection features women’s ready-to-wear, accessories and interior furnishings and marks the second chapter in Arket’s ‘Nordic Stories’ series, featuring exclusive collaborations with independent creators and cultural institutions from the Nordic region.

Available exclusive in Arket stores and online, the collection features women’s coats, skirts and tops made from responsible wool, alongside quilted bags and slippers, as well as interior products such as cushions, blankets and coasters.

Image: courtesy of Arket

Arket head of design, Anna Teurnell, said in a statement: “Pia Wallén has a fantastic eye for creating statements out of every single object she designs. Each piece is powerful and interesting. It’s not that common in Scandinavian design, yet to me, her work has something very Nordic to it.”

Wallén is one of Sweden’s most celebrated designers and has become renowned for her striking combination of modern minimalism and traditional craftsmanship, especially her cross-patterned blanket, a wool wrap that immediately became her artistic trademark.

Image: courtesy of Arket

Known primarily for her interior design, Wallén is originally a fashion designer, beginning her career as a student at the fashion programme at Beckmans College of Design. Her graduation show gained attention with hand-knitted garments inspired by Nordic Folklore, and traditional craft remains at the core of her designs.

On collaborating with Arket, Wallén added: “My work is a twofold process of interior and fashion, and I have always been curious about the interaction. The Arket collaboration allowed me to combine my entire experience and skill, and together with the production team we have captured this spirit in a new, delicate collection.”

Image: courtesy of Arket

Image: courtesy of Arket