Arsenal unveils streetwear collaboration with Aries

British football club Arsenal has unveiled a limited-edition collection with London-based streetwear label Aries.

The 26-piece collection blends Arsenal’s north London heritage with Aries’ luxe-streetwear aesthetic, featuring jersey tracksuits, graphic T-shirts, football shirts, and nylon and jacquard denim sets.

Classic Aries silhouettes have been re-imagined, including a navy wool bomber jacket that has been embroidered with the iconic Arsenal Cannon emblazoned as a back print, which sits alongside accessories such as caps, football scarves, and stickers, and exclusive Arsenal x Aries ‘A’ jewellery.

Arsenal x Aries collection Credits: Arsenal

The collection also includes bespoke graphics, including ‘1886,’ the club’s founding year, ‘Arsenal,’ rewritten in Aries typeface, and Ares, the Greek god of war and courage has been immortalised in the threads alongside influential figures from Arsenal’s rich history, legendary manager Herbert Chapman and life president Ken Friar.

To launch the collaboration, Arsenal has tapped players Martin Odegaard, Alessia Russo, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Beth Mead, alongside famous Arsenal supporters, musicians Ghetts, ShyGirl, Lava La Rue and Knucks, as well as actress Kaya Scodelario to front the campaign.

Arsenal x Aries collection Credits: Arsenal

Sofia Prantera, founder and creative director of Aries, said in a statement: “When you walk into Emirates Stadium you are always struck by its diverse supporter groups represented by a sea of banners hanging all around you, and how these groups are brought together by this shared common experience.

“Our collaboration with Arsenal is a natural expression of where we are based in north London and the people and locations that inextricably and authentically link our two brands and communities.

“The campaign was inspired by the shared experience of supporters and community; one that unites us despite our different creeds, beliefs, backgrounds, traditions, and the almost spiritual role football can play in uniting supporters in a shared emotional experience.”

Arsenal x Aries collection Credits: Arsenal

Adam Gardiner, marketing director at Arsenal, added: “We're proud to share our newest collection with the Arsenal faithful. “Our collaboration with Aries is a celebration of two brands, rooted in London culture coming together to create something unique for our supporters.

“This is another first where fashion meets Arsenal in a way that's distinctive to our club. It's been a pleasure to work together to craft a collection that puts our supporters and players at the heart of our creativity.”

The limited-edition Arsenal x Aries collection is available from Arsenal club stores and Arsenal Direct, Aries flagship store in Soho, London, ariesarise.com, Selfridges London and selected global retailers.

Arsenal x Aries collection Credits: Arsenal