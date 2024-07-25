Ashish unveils slogan tees with Baileys

London-based designer Ashish, known for his glamour and tongue-in-cheek humour, has unveiled a collaboration with alcohol brand Baileys.

Ashish, fresh off dressing singer Jessie Ware at Glastonbury and designing Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour T-shirts, has created a summer statement tee for those with something to say about their love for iced coffee.

The ‘Put Your Baileys in My Coffee’ T-shirts, are supporting Baileys' global ‘Stir Things Up?’ campaign, to drive audiences to enjoy Baileys iced coffee this summer and the alcohol brand’s new menu at Grind locations in London until September.

Ashish ‘Put Your Baileys in My Coffee’ T-shirts Credits: Baileys - photography by Hazel Gaskin

The Ashish tees will be available in two styles, a white cropped tee and a boxy tee, both featuring the embossed black glitter slogan, exclusively at Grind from July 26. The tees will be in a bundle including a bottle of Baileys and a pink Grind tin with ethically sourced ground coffee for 35 pounds.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ashish said in a statement: “I have always been such a huge fan of Baileys, so I jumped at the chance to stir things up this summer to create an iconic summer statement to embrace in this new tee.

“I was so inspired by Baileys’ archival advertising campaigns: how they embodied playfulness, an air of indulgence and a wicked sense of humour. These tees are for iced coffee lovers, and people who want to have fun this summer!”