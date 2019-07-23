Ashley Benson launches eyewear collection

Actress Ashley Benson has launched an eyewear capsule collection with Privé Revaux, as an extension to her brand partnership as one of their celebrity visionaries alongside Jamie Foxx and Hailee Steinfeld.

The debut Benzo collection features three “edgy and fashion-forward frames” designed by the actress herself, which the brand states are all representation of Benson’s “personality and sleek style”.

The ‘Olive’ has been named after the actresses dog and has a narrow frame that puts a modern twist on the cat-eye, while the ‘Planco’ in honour of her publicist and friend, is a futuristic straight brow bar design accented by side shields, available in both sunglasses and optical designs and the ‘Victoria; Ashley’s middle name, is an elevated, classic rectangle style with an angular upsweep in black, red, and white colour palettes.

Each pair include lightweight and flexible acetate framework, three-barrel and spring hinges, anti-ski screws, polarised lenses, as well as anti-blue light technology in the optical lenses, all for 39.95 US dollars. Additionally, the Privé Revaux signature collapsible case has been updated to a black velvet exterior exclusively for the collection.

"It's been a labour of love working on this capsule collection with Privé Revaux," explains Benson in a statement. "I've been a huge part of the brand since the beginning, so being given the opportunity to create my own line was exciting, to say the least.”

Privé Revaux founder, David Schottenstein, added: "Partnering with Ashley Benson for this new collection was a long time coming. She’s been with us every step of the way, so we couldn't be more thrilled to see her bring her creation to life. We know her fans are going to love this line as much as we do.”

Privé Revaux Eyewear was established to disrupt the eyewear market with designer frames priced at just 29.95 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of Privé Revaux