Asics launches co-branded NFT sneakers with Stepn

Asics has launched a limited-edition NFT sneaker collection with move-to-earn running app Stepn on the Binance NFT Marketplace.

The Stepn x Asics NFT Sneaker Mystery Box collection, hosted and minted on the BNB chain on Binance NFT Marketplace, received participation from more than 195,000 participants and subscribed tickets. The total trading volume exceeded 10 million US dollars with the floor price maintained at over 3,000 US dollars.

Stepn is a Web3 lifestyle app that rewards users with crypto for moving, whether walking, jogging, or running outside. To participate, users have to download the Stepn app, purchase an NFT, and then move outdoors to earn tokens. Users can spend their earnings within the Stepn ecosystem or swap it out to an external account and cash out for profit.

Image: Asics

Joe Pace, head of business development at Asics, said in a statement: “Asics is committed to inspiring people to have a sound mind in a sound body and we aspire to apply technology in thoughtful ways to advance that mission. Our partnership with Stepn and their world-class team is designed to encourage the Web3 community to step away from their screens and get walking, jogging, and running outdoors.

“The Stepn app is an incredible feat of technological innovation and we believe that Asics’ immediate and long-term collaborations with them will help millions across the world achieve a sound mind in a sound body.”

Stepn, Binance and Asics also added that they will be donating 100,000 US dollars from the sale proceeds of the NFT Sneakers towards a joint charitable cause.