Asics launches limited edition trainers with Boss

Sportswear brand Asics has unveiled its first collaboration with designer fashion label Boss, a half tennis shoe, half sneaker design for Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini.

The limited-edition Gel-Resolution 9 trainers combine Asics' advanced technology designed for baseline tennis players with a fresh design inspired by Boss to offer a sleek and modern aesthetic, incorporating the label’s “timeless design elements”.

The special edition features Asics' signature technologies, such as the Dynawall system, offering extra lateral support, and Dynawrap for enhanced fit to provide athletes with superior stability and comfort on the court.

"The Gel-Resolution 9 is an excellent tennis shoe, combining the stability and comfort I need," said Berrettini in a statement. "I'm thrilled that Asics and Boss have partnered to elevate the shoe even more with a slick new design. I hope it will bring a lot of success to my game when I step on the court wearing this special design."