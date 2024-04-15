Asics launches most circular shoe ever

Japanese sportswear brand Asics has launched its most circular performance running shoe to date, designed to be remade at the end of its life without comprising on quality or performance.

The Asics Nimbus Mirai running shoe has been designed with recycling in mind and launches with a new returns programme to encourage runners to give back the shoes at the end of their use “so they can be remade to run again”.

The running shoe is described as one of the most advanced shoes Asics has ever made. Designed with uniform polyester material, the entire upper has no overlays, meaning the shoe can be easily sorted to be placed under recycling process when the time comes.

In addition, the Nimbus Mirai also features an original Asics-created glue that promotes easier recycling process, as it provides a durable bond that can be put through its paces, while also being easily pulled apart for its next lifecycle.

Asics Nimbus Mirai running shoe Credits: Asics

Asics adds that the whole shoe has been designed for the upper to be easily detachable from the sole when the time comes. Through testing 87.3 percent of the upper material, which underwent the recycling process, can be retrieved as a new polyester material ready to be remade into new products.

The shoes also feature an FF Blast Plus Eco midsole, offering cloud-like cushioning, which is made from approximately 24 percent renewable sources, such as leftovers from sugar cane processing.

Once the shoe has come to the end of its life, runners can return the Nimbus Mirai at Asics stores or through shipping in a several of its markets around the world, including Asics retail stores in the UK, the Netherlands and France.

Fumitaka Kamifukumoto, project leader of the Nimbus Mirai product development, at Asics, said in a statement: “The Nimbus Mirai is a proud moment for us and an important milestone in our ambition to be a net-zero carbon emission business by 2050. It has remained our focus not to compromise the product’s performance at all, so that runners can wear the shoe as they would any other from Asics – protected and supported as they replenish their body and mind.

“We ask runners to take an extra step with this shoe, however, and bring it back to us once they have finished with it. That way, we can continue our mission towards creating a Sound Earth for future generations.”

The Nimbus Mirai running shoe is available for men and women from Asics retail and online stores for 180 pounds / 200 euros / 180 US dollars.