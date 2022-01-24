Asics partners with Kassl Editions on limited-edition sneakers

Asics has teamed up with cult European outerwear brand Kassl Editions to craft 30 pairs of its GEL-1090TM sneakers to be raffled by End. to support mental health charity, Mind.

The partnership is a continuation of the Asics Crafts for Minds programme, which aims to reinforce the craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into creating long-lasting products with purpose, and the Kassl Editions x Asics sneaker is limited to just 30 pairs, available in two colours, white and green.

Kassl Editions have transformed the upper of the GEL-1090TM sneaker with a puckered protective sheath of its signature oil fabric, bonded at the sole with a hand-applied PU rubber drip.

Image: Kassl Editions x Asics GEL-1090TM

Speaking about the initiative Emma Ihsan, head of corporate partnerships at Mind, said in a statement: “We are so grateful to Asics for their support through the Crafts for Mind activity. We believe that the sport sector has an important role to play in emphasising the link between physical activity and good mental health.

“The funds and awareness generated through this activity will enable us to continue to provide advice, information and support so that no-one has to face a mental health problem alone.”

The Kassl Editions x Asics GEL-1090TM sneaker is available for 210 pounds via a raffle running until January 29 at sports retailer End.

Image: Kassl Editions x Asics GEL-1090TM

Image: Kassl Editions x Asics GEL-1090TM

Image: Kassl Editions x Asics GEL-1090TM