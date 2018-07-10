Asics to become official IPC supplier

Asics has confirmed that it has signed an agreement with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to become its official supplier until the end of 2020.

The deal will see Asics suppling official sportswear and shoes to the IPC and the Independent Paralympic Athletes Team at official events. From 2019, this will extend to all officials of World Para Swimming, World Para Powerlifting, and World Shooting Para Sports, including at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Additionally, in a move that will benefit developing National Paralympic Committees (NPCs), Asics will supply competition kit for around 300 Paralympic athletes from January 1, 2020 through until the end of the year, covering the Paralympic Games period.

This move builds on Asics’ ongoing support for para sports, the Japanese sportswear brand has been the official supplier of World Para Athletics since 2016, an agreement that extends through until the end of 2020.

Asics chairman and chief executive Motoi Oyama said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be able to support the International Paralympic Committee as an Official Supplier. Paralympians’ courage and determination give dreams and hope to people around the world.

“In addition to further promoting the Paralympics, we wish to promote awareness towards a better world, as well as the development of social infrastructure, in order to realize a truly inclusive society. Through our efforts with the IPC, we aim to contribute to a healthy and sustainable society.”

Image: courtesy of Asics - Motoi Oyama, chief executive and chairman of Asics and Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee