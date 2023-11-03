Asket launches ‘Impact Receipt’ highlighting environmental cost of purchase

Swedish apparel brand Asket is launching an ‘Impact Receipt’ aimed at “curbing consumption” that accounts for the environmental cost of every purchase.

The new ‘Impact Receipt’ will provide consumers with a breakdown of CO2e emissions, water use, and energy consumption for every garment purchased, as well as the impact associated with the packaging and shipping choices.

It hopes that the move to be transparent regarding the environmental cost and impact of its garment will help customers see the associated environmental cost of their purchasing decisions and help them keep track of their consumption-based footprint.

August Bard Bringéus, co-founder at Asket, said in a statement: “Because we’ve only ever been told the price consumers pay for a garment, the industry has created a disconnect between our shopping habits and its impact.

“As a result, we’ve amassed an irrevocable environmental debt. And until we put a price on our planet’s resources and understand what our choices actually cost; we’ll never make concessions to the consumption we think we’re entitled to.”

Asket has partnered with Vaayu Tech to process and calculate the lifecycle impact assessments, with the ‘Impact Receipt’ being calculated on the foundation of the brand’s extensive garment traceability, with all facilities and processes that go into creating a garment taken into consideration, from farming to yarn spinning, fabric weaving, dyeing through to construction - as well as all the transports in between.

All Asket garments are displayed with their cradle-to-gate kg CO2e emissions, kWh energy use and m3 water consumption (relative to the water scarcity in the production locations, as opposed to absolute water consumption) broken down into four tiers: Raw Materials, Milling, Manufacturing, Transports and Trims.