Asos launches in-house active wear range 'Asos 4505'

London - Leading online fashion retailer Asos has launched its debut in-house activewear range, Asos 4505.

The new collection launch follows on from the recent Asos activewear campaign, 'More reasons to move,' as the British etailer aims to empower their target consumer group by offering them affordable and functional sportswear.

The debut range features more than 100 styles of high-quality performance wear for men and women, inspired by the latest trends. Asos 4505 offers apparel for a number of sports, including skiing and snowboarding, running, yoga, training and more.

Asos 4505 was developed by Asos in-house design them and aims to explore the boundaries between sport and daily life. The design team selected key prints and colours from leading trends and combined them with seasonless technology to ensure consumers have the best workout wear.

Prices for the debut collection range from 10 pounds for training shorts for women and go up to 100 pounds for a women's wear Ski jumpsuit. The collection is currently available online for sale.

Photos: Asos 4505