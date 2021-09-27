Asos signs gaming deal with Fnatic

Asos has signed a three-year multi-million-pound partnership with London-based esports performance brand Fnatic to develop online and offline activations.

The collaboration aims to “bridge the worlds of gaming and fashion” explains Asos in a statement. It will include a variety of different activations, including multiple content series with Fnatic pro talent and creators, such as Tekkz, Mushway, Loeya and Moonryde, alongside VR experiences and AR filters.

The partnership will also see the brands work together on a bespoke third alternative kit and Fnatic pro players and creators will feature in upcoming Asos campaigns. The two brands will also work together on digital kits in the future to produce branded in-game experiences and digital products.

The agreement marks the first time Asos has partnered with an esports brand, and as part of the detail, the online retailer’s logo will appear on the front of all physical Fnatic team jerseys, including the upcoming League of Legends World Championship jersey. The tournament is the annual, premier event for League of Legends esports, with teams from across the globe competing for a multi-million-dollar prize pool.

Sam Mathews, chief executive at Fnatic, said in a statement: “There are no other subcultures in the world that have influenced us more than gaming and fashion. Self-expression, both online and offline, has become a major point of convergence between both audiences. Through this partnership with Asos, we will empower all gamers to find their unique voice and style, inside and outside of the game. We couldn’t be more excited to be driving this change forward together with Asos.”

Robert Birge, chief growth officer at Asos, added: “Gaming and fashion are both passions for young adults and as esports continue to boom, we’re incredibly excited about this partnership. Gen Z-ers increasingly express their style in both the physical and digital worlds and this is something we’re excited to fuel. We’re also looking forward to seeing some of the world’s greatest esports athletes wear our name on their Fnatic jerseys at the Worlds in Iceland.”