Aspinal of London partners with Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer

British accessories brand Aspinal of London has tapped Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, the nieces of the late Princess Diana, as its latest brand ambassadors to bring a “fresh yet timeless spirit to the Aspinal world”.

In a statement, Aspinal of London said it would be collaborating with the twin sisters throughout the summer, where they will wear pieces from the brand’s ‘The Great British Season’ collection to “iconic moments in the British summer calendar,” including Ascot, Wimbledon and the Serpentine Summer Party.

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer star in the Aspinal of London summer 2025 campaign Credits: Aspinal of London

To kickstart the collaboration, Aspinal has launched a 60s-inspired campaign featuring the sisters, shot in a rustic cottage surrounded by an overgrown wildflower garden close to Aspinal's headquarters.

Aspinal adds that the collaboration will “continue to evolve as the year progresses, with more spectacle, style and surprises to be revealed” as they work together to craft a “new chapter in the story of modern British luxury”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer said: “It’s an exciting development for us to be working with Aspinal as their new brand ambassadors, as we have been wearing the brand for several years. Aspinal have a beautiful bag for every occasion and have regularly been our handbag accessory of choice at many red carpet and formal events.

“We are excited for the advertising campaign to launch, as the team have created something very cool and iconic. And we are also looking forward to some of the other exciting moments that will be shared later this year.”

