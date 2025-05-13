Assouline steps into lifestyle with homeware and fragrance collection

Assouline, the luxury publisher behind coffee table books on most of the major fashion houses, is stepping into lifestyle with a new collection of objects and home fragrances designed to elevate the aesthetic of personal libraries.

The Library Collection is a new category for Assouline, designed to complement the publisher’s luxury books with an assortment that embodies the brand’s aesthetic sensibility, “with pieces that are both beautiful and functional”.

The debut line features bookends, bookstands, trinket boxes, a tray, a frame, a backgammon set, an hourglass, and a magnifying glass, which the publisher states represents "The essentials to curate the perfect library”.

The pieces were created in collaboration with French designer Pierre Favresse and are influenced by the Assouline family's most cherished items. The pieces have been crafted from wood, leather, and brass, and the objects are available in the brand's signature colours of red, brown, and camel.

Alongside the homeware pieces, the collection also features library-inspired home fragrances to “complete the experience”. Each candle and diffuser is presented in amber glass vessels, offering “peaceful and thought-provoking” scents, inspired by wood, leather-bound books, lush pages, and smoky tobaccos.

Alex Assouline, president of Assouline, said in a statement: "This collection is a natural evolution of our brand as we continue to expand beyond the world of publishing and own the library space.

"It invites clients to take the Assouline lifestyle even further - curating their homes with the same spirit of discovery and refinement that defines our books."