Astrid Wilson expands into homeware

Swedish illustrator and designer Astrid Wilson is venturing into homeware for the first time with a collection filled with her signature bold and playful prints.

The homeware collection includes cushions, lampshades and wall textiles inspired by the dissonant forces of modernity and tradition. The textiles feature Wilson’s famous floral prints, which have been transforming into new compositions with bold new colour patterns, such as sky blues juxtaposed with intense reds and bursts of radiant yellow.

Blending contemporary motifs of modern Nordic design with the folkloric traditions of her native Sweden, Wilson’s debut homeware collection aims to embody the wanton joy and celebration of heritage that has become her signature.

Highlights include the Flora cushion made in high-quality linen available in various print colourways featuring a contrasting striped cushion frill around the outside.

Atelier Astrid Wilson is one of the few brands still using the traditional hand-printing technique of Frösö Handtryck, and each piece in the textile line is hand sewn and printed in Sweden.

The homeware line is exclusive to Atelier Astrid Wilson’s website, with prices ranging from 125 pounds for a cushion to 550 pounds for the wall art.

Image: Astrid Wilson