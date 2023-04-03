Atelier Romy teams up with Elle Macpherson

London-based demi-fine jewellery brand Atelier Romy has unveiled a collaboration with model Elle Macpherson.

The new turquoise and gold ‘Goddess’ necklace is inspired by supermodel and WelleCo founder Elle Macpherson and features an 18-karat yellow-gold vermeil coin with a woman meditating with closed eyes inside a lotus flower.

The necklace was crafted “to pay tribute to the unique connectedness between women and their journey to finding and expressing their inner strength and real inner beauty,” explains Atelier Romy in a statement.

The lotus flower was chosen to represent purity, resilience and strength, with the turquoise gemstones added as they are a powerful talisman with healing properties.

Sabine Roemer, founder of Atelier Romy, said: "I wanted to design a necklace as a daily reminder that symbolises and guides you to discover the strength and beauty that is natural within you. To trust your own divine Goddess energy and confidently connect with your higher self.

“Elle - with whom I share a deep personal bond - reminded and empowered me to unite with my feminine energy and find everything I need within myself.”

The ‘Elle’ Goddess coin is available for 190 pounds online at atelierromy.com with an option to personalise the coin with an engraving of symbols that stand for your own personal “mantra” or guide.