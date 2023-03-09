Athleta launches in the UK via joint venture with Next

US premium sports and activewear brand Athleta, acquired by Gap in 2008, has officially entered the UK market via Gap Inc’s joint venture with Next PLC.

The move expands the Gap partnership, which has seen the apparel brand reintroduced to the British high street with shop-in-shops in Next stores across the UK, as well as the arrival of Banana Republic on the next.co.uk in November 2022.

Athleta, known for integrating performance and technical features to support women across their entire lifestyle, from yoga and training to travel and sleep, has launched on Next with more than 100 styles, including quick-drying, breathable sweat tops, joggers, and shorts to all-way stretch leggings, sports bras, tank tops and waterproof outerwear.

Jon Jeffery, managing director of the joint venture, said in a statement: “Athleta is a truly aspirational brand with inclusivity at its core and a strong design aesthetic, with proven performance and lifestyle products, which will allow us to engage with new audiences and build strong brand community within the UK and Ireland.”