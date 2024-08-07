Auntie Anne’s launching a pretzel-inspired fragrance

Auntie Anne’s, the American chain of pretzel shops, is bottling the aroma of its freshly baked pretzels with an exclusive new fragrance, Knead.

Launching on August 13, Knead has been designed to transform the iconic aroma Auntie Anne’s fans love into a wearable scent infused with notes of buttery dough, salt and a hint of sweetness.

Julie Younglove-Webb, chief brand officer at Auntie Anne's, said in a statement: "There are few scents more recognisable than the aroma of Auntie Anne's. Smell is a special and powerful sense. Over the years, fans have shared their memories and experiences that began with just a whiff of our pretzels. We've bottled that moment and can't wait for fans to enjoy it in a whole new way."

To celebrate the launch, Auntie Anne’s will host a ‘Pretzel Parfumerie’ pop-up on August 13 at 433 Broadway in SoHo, New York, where fans can shop Knead, collect free tote bags, and enjoy a pretzel.

Kneed will be available in a 1-ounce bottle for 25 US dollars and a 3.4-ounce bottle retailing for 45 US dollars.

The pretzel brand operates more than 2,000 locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries.