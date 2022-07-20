Australian fashion brand Bassike receives B Corp certification

Australian fashion brand Bassike has achieved B Corp certification. Bassike joins companies including Patagonia, Veja, Chloé, Vestiare Collective, Allbirds, Toms and Aesop.

While B Corp status by no means signifies an end to fashion’s climate perils, there is a level of commitment to being certified where companies have to work toward a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

B Corporation is a non-profit organisation that offers private certification. It grades companies to ensure they're meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

Bassike also holds Climate Active Carbon Neutral certification of the Bassike organisation and signature organic cotton jersey product lines. In a statement Bassike said treating people and the planet with respect is embedded in the heart of the brand since it launched in 2006.

“This milestone reflects the many commitments we have made over the years to make better choices and foster systems and processes to sustain people, planet and prosperity. What started as supporting our local industry and working with organic cotton, has evolved into a culture of continuous improvement and innovation across our design, production, and operations. We are a proud, female led business who supports our local community, our team and our customers. We are only just starting to unlock the true potential of the foundations we put in place at bassike over 15 years ago, and we look forward to forging ahead on our path promoting benefit for all” said Bassike co-founders Deborah Sams and Mary Lou Ryan.