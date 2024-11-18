Australian Fashion Council to offer “new vision” for Australian Fashion Week

Australian Fashion Council (AFC), the not-for-profit organisation representing the Australian fashion and textile industry, has confirmed the show will go on for Australian Fashion Week (AFW) in 2025 following last week’s announcement by IMG that it is withdrawing as owner and organiser of Australian fashion events.

In a statement, the AFC said that Australian Fashion Week 2025, showcasing resort collections, will proceed as planned in Sydney in May but with a “new vision” designed to evolve the fashion week into a platform that “elevates Australian fashion on the global stage, benefits designers, and prioritises the unique needs of local industry,” which generates more than 28 billion Australian dollars for the Australian economy.

On taking on AFW, Marianne Perkovic, chair of the Australian Fashion Council, said in a statement: “The time has come for Australian fashion to be represented by those who know it best—our own community.”

IMG has owned and operated AFW since 2005, helping to position Australia as a key player on the global fashion stage, with the event being described as the “largest most influential fashion event in the Asia-Pacific”. The AFC said it would use IMG withdrawing from the event to create a “transformational shift” to continue spotlighting Australian talent while offering a “truly inclusive and empowering event”.

Jaana Quaintance-James, chief executive officer of the Australian Fashion Council, added: “As the representative voice of Australia’s fashion and textile sector, the AFC has the insight, commitment, and industry focus to lead Australian Fashion Week that truly reflects the strength, resilience, and creativity of our industry.

“Fashion week is so much more than runways and high heels—it’s a vital creative platform that shines a global spotlight on Australian fashion, driving our 28 billion Australian dollar economic powerhouse. This industry employs over 500,000 people, predominantly women, and supports an export trade that generates more revenue than wine. Our vision is to create an event that not only celebrates our incredible talent but also positions Australian fashion as a global leader, delivering meaningful economic and social benefits for our industry and beyond.”

The AFC announced its decision alongside leading Australian designers, including Carla Zampatti, Camilla & Marc, and Romance was Born, as well as Vogue Australia and key industry figures from brands such as Afterpay and Ebay for a photocall in front of the Sydney Opera House.

On the plans, Alex Schuman, chief executive of Carla Zampatti, added: “Having a not-for-profit organise Australian Fashion Week will be a game-changer and it’s how other successful fashion weeks like Milan and Paris operate.

“This shift is about putting the needs of our industry first and ensuring that AFW continues to be a global launchpad for both emerging and established designers.”

The AFW will also continue to receive support from the New South Wales Government.