Australian Fashion Laureate announces 2021 finalists

IMG has announced the 2021 finalists for the Australian Fashion Laureate, honouring the outstanding achievements of Australian fashion’s leaders and innovators, including Commas, Jordan Gogos and Central Saint Martins graduate Jordan Dalah.

The Australian Fashion Laureate awards recognise fashion accomplishments and include categories: Designer of the Year, Emerging Designer of the Year, Sustainable Innovation and People’s Choice. With the finalists chosen by Australian Fashion Industry Alumni, a panel of industry leaders, including media, buyers, communications professionals, creatives and designers.

The fashion awards also include new categories for 2021: Indigenous Designer of the Year, celebrating Australia’s First Nations designers, and the Carla Zampatti Award for Excellence in Leadership, recognising leaders who have made outstanding contributions to advancing the position of women in the Australian fashion industry.

Natalie Xenita, vice president-managing director of IMG’s fashion events and properties, Asia-Pacific, said in a statement: “The Australian Fashion Laureate celebrates the ingenuity of Australian fashion’s top designers and creators. This year’s nominees reflect the creative excellence and diverse voices shaping our industry and its future.”

Australian Fashion Laureate 2021 finalists

Anna Plunket and Luke Sales, Romance Was Born

Christopher Esber

Edwina Forest and Adrian Norris, Aje

Sophie Holt, Oroton

Jordan Dalah

Jordan Gogos, Iordanes Spyridon Gogos

Julie Shaw, Maara Collective

Richard Jarman, Commas

Emma Jarman and Richard Jarman, Commas

James Bartle, Outland Denim

Kit Willow, Kitx

Mary-Lou Ryan and Deborah Sams, Bassike

Denni Francisco, Ngali

Grace Lillian Lee

Lillardia Briggs-Houston, Ngarru Miimi

There will also be the Australian Fashion Laureate Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating an individual who has had a longstanding and meaningful impact on the Australian fashion industry.

While the People’s Choice Award allows the public to vote for their favourite Australian fashion designers among finalists selected by IMG and Afterpay until November 7.

The winners will be announced on November 30 at an event in Sydney.