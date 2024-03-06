Australian Fashion Week names 2024 Next Gen winners

Australian Fashion Week, an IMG event, has named four winners of its emerging designer programme, Next Gen, presented by DHL.

The 2024 winners are Amy Lawrence, Emily Watson, House of Campbell, and Potirakis, who will debut their collections at Australian Fashion Week on May 13 in Sydney, Australia.

Natalie Xenita, vice president-managing director of IMG Fashion Events and Properties, Asia-Pacific, said in a statement: “We’re excited to announce this year’s talented Next Gen winners who were selected for their pursuit of creativity and innovation. The programme creates opportunities for emerging designers to establish and scale their business through Australian Fashion Week’s global platform.”

Established in 1996, the Next Gen prize places a spotlight on Australia’s emerging designers and is valued at more than 100,000 Australian dollars. It includes a catwalk show produced by IMG Focus, a content package including catwalk photography and a global livestream, and international shipping credits provided by DHL.

In addition, the four designers will also receive industry networking opportunities, exposure to Australian Fashion Week’s attending buyers, and marketing, publicity, and social media support designed to reach a global audience. This year’s winners include Amy Lawrance, who founded her eponymous label in Melbourne in 2020. Lawrance works with undyed silks and favours clean, purposeful detailing with minimal waste.

Emily Watson is a demi-couture swim and resort wear label from Melbourne, focused on intertwining swimwear and avant-garde design practices characterised by ruffles, ties, and patchwork bikinis.

House of Campbell, established in 2019 by Adelaide-based designer Abby Potter celebrates contemporary femininity by blending traditional couture techniques with prêt-à-porter fashion, while Potirakis founded in 2021, offers innovative luxury clothing while delivering high-quality and effective military-grade performance garments.

The Next Gen initiative has helped discover and launch the careers of several Australian designers, including Camilla and Marc, Akira, Anna Quan, Bec + Bridge, and Sass & Bide.

Australian Fashion Week will take place from May 13 to 17 at Carriageworks, Sydney.