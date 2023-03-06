Australian Fashion Week names Next Gen winners

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW), an IMG event, has named four winners of its emerging designer programme, Next Gen presented by DHL.

The 2023 winners are Cameron Hill, Liandra Swim, Ruby Pedder, and Xi Wu Studio, who will debut their collections at AAFW on May 19 in Sydney, Australia.

The Next Gen prize is valued at more than 100,000 Australian dollars. It includes catwalk show production, a content package including catwalk photography and a global livestream, as well as international shipping credits provided by DHL.

In addition, the four designers will also receive industry networking opportunities, exposure to AAFW’s attending buyers, and marketing, publicity, and social media support to reach a global audience.

Image: AAFW by Brett Clark; Liandra Swim

Natalie Xenita, vice president-managing director of IMG fashion events and properties, Asia-Pacific, said in a statement: “IMG is dedicated to supporting the new guard of Australian talent through our Next Gen programme. This year’s winners are shaping the future of Australian fashion by pushing boundaries with their designs and sparking important conversations around sustainability, inclusivity and more.”

The Next Gen programme was established in 1996 to boost Australia’s emerging designers and has helped to discover and launch the careers of several designers, including Camilla and Marc, Akira, Anna Quan, Bec + Bridge, and Sass & Bide.

Image: AAFW by Brett Clark; Ruby Pedder

AAFW will take place from May 15 to 19 at Carriageworks, Sydney, and will feature catwalk shows from new and notable names in Australian fashion, including Michael Lo Sordo, Gary Bigeni, Karla Špetić, Iordanes Spyridon Gogos, Erik Yvon and Cue, alongside group showcases including David Jones Indigenous Fashion Projects presented by Afterpay and TAFE NSW’s Fashion Design Studio.