Authentic Brands extends Champion eyewear deal

Authentic Brands Group has announced a multi-year extension of its Champion eyewear licensing agreement with L’amy America, owned by ILG (International Luxury Group).

The new deal will see L’amy America continuing to design, manufacture, and distribute Champion’s optical and sunglass products for men, women, and youth.

Steve Robaire, executive vice president of Reebok and Champion at Authentic Brands Group, said in a statement: “The extended partnership with L'amy America allows us to bring Champion's iconic spirit of innovation and comfort to even more consumers across generations.

“Together, we'll keep pushing the boundaries of design and performance in eyewear, staying true to Champion's legacy while meeting the evolving needs of today's active, fashion-conscious individuals.”

Champion’s eyewear collection merges high-performance functionality and comfort with a modern, sport-inspired design and offers a diverse range of styles and sizes to serve a broad demographic, with 45 percent of offerings dedicated to men, 30 percent to youth, and 25 percent to women.

Stephen Rappoport, chief executive of L’amy America, added: “Champion is one of the world’s most well-known, sport-lifestyle brands, and is leading the industry in digitally connecting with multiple consumer generations.

“We are so pleased to confirm the new partnership with Authentic and look forward to many more years of Champion growth.”

Earlier this month, Authentic Brands, which completed its acquisition of the Champion brand from HanesBrands in October, signed a new licensing partnership with Orbico Group to grow and develop the Champion brand across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Champion also named Maurizio Donadi, who has worked with the likes of Giorgio Armani, Levi’s and Ralph Lauren before founding his atelier, Transnomadica, as its new creative director of its European arm to usher in a “bold new era of innovation and design". He oversees all creative direction across Champion’s product lines and seasonal collections while supporting the team on brand campaigns, and collaboration strategy.