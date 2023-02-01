Authentic Brands Group teams up with Fleet Street for Frye

Authentic Brands Group, the brand development, entertainment and marketing platform, has announced a partnership with wholesale and retail company Fleet Street for its Frye brand.

In a statement, Authentic said that Fleet Street will become Frye’s design, manufacturing and distribution partner for outerwear, excluding leather, and swimwear for men and women.

The first drop of products through the partnership will be available for purchase later this year, added Authentic, at a wide range of department stores, speciality retailers, and online across the US and Canada.

Christina Martin Pieper, executive vice president of brand, lifestyle at Authentic, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Fleet Street for Frye swimwear and outerwear. Frye has a 160-year history of delivering American inspired craftsmanship and I am confident that with their expertise in sourcing, design and manufacturing Fleet Street is the best partner to bring these two new categories to market keeping the brand’s DNA intact.”

Manny Haber, chief executive and president of Fleet Street Ltd, added: “We are excited to partner with Authentic on the launch of Frye outerwear and swimwear for women and men. Design, quality and teamwork come naturally to us as we look forward to expanding on the heritage of the Frye brand and drive long-term success at retail.”