Authentic partners with Grey Matter Concepts for Tapout

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a brand development and licensing platform, is partnering with Grey Matter Concepts (GMC), a female-owned apparel company, to manufacture and distribute Tapout-branded socks across the US and Canada.

Scott Orenstein, vice president of heritage brands and special projects – lifestyle at Authentic, said in a statement: “Tapout has an incredible legacy, and we’re excited to extend that energy into the hosiery category. As a brand with a dedicated following, Tapout presents a unique opportunity to develop products that honour its heritage while aligning with today’s consumer demands.

“Grey Matter Concepts’ expertise makes them the ideal partner to bring this offering to life, ensuring it stays true to the brand DNA.”

The move will see Tapout expanding from its core offering of boxing gloves, hand wraps and casual clothing to introduce a new line of fashion-forward socks for men and women, as well as boys and girls. The collection will debut for holiday 2025 and will be available at select retailers and online.

Rachel Landau, chief executive of Grey Matter Concepts, added: “With this partnership, we’re excited to bring Tapout's style into our collection, enhancing our offerings to retail partners and consumers.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to quality, innovation and brand integrity in the men, women, boys and girls’ hosiery space.”