AZ Factory names Lora Sonney as its next ‘Amigo’

AZ Factory, the joint fashion venture between Compagnie Financière Richemont and the late Alber Elbaz, has confirmed that emerging designer Lora Sonney will be its next guest collaborator.

As AZ Factory’s next ‘Amigo,’ Sonney will present 10 looks inspired by the great outdoors during Paris Couture Week at the Fondation Cartier on July 3.

Sonney recently graduated from the master's programme at Geneva’s Head in 2021 and was a finalist at Hyeres in 2022. It was her “multicategory approach, mastery of textile techniques, sharp vision for creating a fully defined aesthetic, work on sustainability and new materials have completely intrigued and seduced the AZ Factory team,” the brand said in a statement.

The collection will be revealed as an intimate presentation with support from Swiss manufacturer Jakob Schlaepfer, who has aided Sonney in the textile research for the project.

Previous ‘amigos’ for AZ Factory have included Thebe Magugu, Ester Manas, Club Domani, Cyril Bourez, Lutz Huelle, Tennessy Thoreson and Molly Molloy with Lucinda Chambers.