Azazie launches shoes and bags to become a one-stop bridal shop

Azazie, the US direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand is reinforcing its position as a one-stop bridal shop with a shoe and bag collection.

The line of shoes and bags adds to its accessories category to offer its customers “affordable and beautiful options to match their outfits for every special event in their life”.

Image: Azazie

The collection of shoes and bags has been designed to match outfits for weddings, dances, and black-tie events and includes 25 pairs of shoes and nine bags.

The shoes range from square heels and wedges to closed-toed and embellished with gems in a colour palette of white, blue, black, gold, and silver, while the matching bags offer various clutch styles.

Image: Azazie

Azazie’s chief marketing officer Ranu Coleman, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to offer our customers shoes and bags to match with our dresses, so they can complete their entire look with Azazie. We’re confident that by having access to these items on our site, our customers will have a better shopping experience on Azazie and we will be their one-stop-shop for every special occasion.”

The shoes retail between 49 to 59 US dollars, while the bags range from 29 to 49 US dollars.

Image: Azazie

Image: Azazie

Image: Azazie

Image: Azazie