Ba&sh invites IFM students to design shoes for its SS25 collection

The French ready-to-wear brand Ba&sh has invited students specialising in accessories design at the Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) to design a shoe model for its spring/summer 2025 collection. The three finalists, selected by a panel of experts, will be announced on Thursday October 24, before the public selects the overall winner.

The collaboration between Ba&sh and the IFM is part of the Creative Lab, an interactive collection launched by the brand in 2022 with the aim of integrating the participation of its community. Over the seasons, Ba&sh customers have been asked to select the pieces that will be included in its next collection.

On its website, the brand writes: ‘As well as working together to design the dresses of your dreams, this participatory process has enabled ba&sh to better estimate the quantities to be produced for each model and thus create a capsule collection that is more respectful of the environment’. Ba&sh has also developed a 3D tool that gives customers a preview of the designs created by its styling teams.

First collaboration between IFM and Ba&sh with shoe design competition

For the first time, Ba&sh is collaborating on the project with the Institut Français de la Mode. For several months, students in the Master of Arts in Accessories Design programme have been working on a pair of shoes, in the hope that their creation will feature in the spring-summer 2025 collection.

On Thursday October 24, the three finalists will be announced and voting will be open to the public, who will be able to vote for their favourite creation on the brand's Instagram account. On Linkedin, Ba&sh explains that ‘the winning team will be flown directly to Portugal and will have the chance to witness the design of their shoe model’.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR, translated from French into English with the help of an AI-tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.