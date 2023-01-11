Baileys launches puffer jacket with Jason Rembert

Irish cream liqueur brand Baileys has teamed up with celebrity stylist and designer Jason Rembert “to blend the worlds of indulgence and high fashion” with the release of the first-ever Baileys Marshmallow Puffer Jacket in time for peak Après Ski season.

Inspired by “everyone’s favourite hot chocolate accessory – the marshmallow,” explains Baileys in the press release, the puffer jacket takes cues from its signature round shape, soft texture and colour.

Described as Baileys first piece of “treat couture,” the jacket is available in limited quantities in the US for those over 21 years old from treatcouture.baileys.com.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rembert said in a statement: “When it comes to the colder weather months, there is nothing like a Baileys hot chocolate topped with marshmallows. Being able to now use my talents to design Baileys’ first-ever piece of Treat Couture that takes inspiration from my favourite winter cocktail and allow people to wear it is a true full circle moment for me."