Balenciaga and Maison Margiela absent from January haute couture schedule

After Balenciaga’s twice postponed haute couture debut in July, which cancellations over two seasons during the pandemic, France’s fashion body Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) have released the provisional haute calendar from 24 to 27 January, but again without Balenciaga.

Also missing from the schedule is Maison Margiela. While a return to live shows has been de rigour in Paris since last season, the fast-spreading of the new coronavirus variant seems to have put a spanner in the works once more.

The brands on the haute couture schedule

The historic French fashion houses on the schedule include Chanel, Schiaparelli, Dior and Azzaro as Giorgio Armani Privé, Valentino, Fendi, Giambattista Valli from Italy.

Jean-Paul Gaultier will be guest-designed by Y/Project and Diesel designer Glenn Martens this season. Other guest designers on the calendar include Iris van Herpen, Viktor & Rolf, Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad.

Balenciaga’s absence from the calendar is surprising after the stellar show last July after a pause of more than 50 years. Alternative dates for their respective couture shows have not been provided by either brand.